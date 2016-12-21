Top story of 2016 in Maine: Legalized marijuana
A hard-fought battle to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Maine was part of a crowded referendum ballot that included an election overhaul, a gun control proposal and a minimum wage increase. Maine and Massachusetts became the first states on the East Coast to legalize marijuana on Election Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec 23
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec 12
|Trudy
|4
|open letter to Susan Collins
|Nov '16
|Maureen0905
|1
|Democrats for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|John Locke
|1
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|Chief Justice Roberts upgrades home on Maine coast
|Oct '16
|Sweety2610
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC