Top story of 2016 in Maine: Legalized marijuana
In this Dec. 19, 2016 file photo, Lorry Fleming, center, of Bath, Maine, a supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, shouts at Donald Trump supporter Tom Thompson, left, of Topsham, Maine, outside the State House in Augusta, Maine, where the electoral college was meeting to elect the president. The split of Maine's presidential electoral votes for the first time was among the state's top stories in 2016.
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec 23
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec 12
|Trudy
|4
|open letter to Susan Collins
|Nov '16
|Maureen0905
|1
|Democrats for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|John Locke
|1
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|Chief Justice Roberts upgrades home on Maine coast
|Oct '16
|Sweety2610
|2
