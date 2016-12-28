This book was LePage's Christmas gift to Maine lawmakers
Lawmakers got a Christmas present from Gov. Paul LePage: A pamphlet called " Understanding and Appreciating the Value of Money ." LePage spokesman Peter Steele said the governor discovered the book when it was sent to him by its author, who wrote it originally for his granddaughter.
