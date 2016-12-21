Singleton to address migration in tod...

Singleton to address migration in today's political climate

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

Is this the end of the international world we have known since 1945, or just a stumble on the march toward globalization? What will be the effects of increasing migrant and refugee pressure on destination countries, and on those regions where war, violence, lack of jobs, stagnation, and population growth fuel the pressure to leave? Join Professor Seth Singleton for his talk entitled "Strangers at the Gates: The New Tribalism and Resistance to Migration" on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Camden Public Library. This event is free and open to all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec 30 longtail 1
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Dec 29 Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Dec 23 clintna dean 108
News Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15) Dec 14 Cathy mason 2
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec 12 Trudy 4
open letter to Susan Collins Nov '16 Maureen0905 1
Democrats for Gary Johnson Nov '16 John Locke 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,660 • Total comments across all topics: 277,517,558

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC