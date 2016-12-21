Singleton to address migration in today's political climate

Is this the end of the international world we have known since 1945, or just a stumble on the march toward globalization? What will be the effects of increasing migrant and refugee pressure on destination countries, and on those regions where war, violence, lack of jobs, stagnation, and population growth fuel the pressure to leave? Join Professor Seth Singleton for his talk entitled "Strangers at the Gates: The New Tribalism and Resistance to Migration" on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Camden Public Library. This event is free and open to all.

