Sardines, whoopie pies, lobsters among objects to be dropped from...

For more than a decade, Bangor's downtown countdown has been the place to go in eastern and central Maine for New Year's shenanigans. What to expect in 2016? Well, early in the morning there's the Epic 5K, a road race starting at Epic Sports; registration is at 8 a.m., run at 9. The Maine Discovery Museum has children's activities all day, with regular museum admission.

