Proposed federal fishing ban to prote...

Proposed federal fishing ban to protect coral worries local lobstermen

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Island Ad-Vantages

Maine fishermen will be keeping a close eye on the progress of a federal proposal to close certain areas of the Gulf of Maine to fishing in an effort to protect deep-sea coral. Fishermen got some details of the plan at the Zone C Lobster Council meeting December 12. The meeting lacked a quorum after the council lost a video conferencing connection with council members on Vinalhaven, but the members discussed several issues including the deep-coral proposal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Island Ad-Vantages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Fri clintna dean 108
News Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15) Dec 14 Cathy mason 2
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec 12 Trudy 4
open letter to Susan Collins Nov '16 Maureen0905 1
Democrats for Gary Johnson Nov '16 John Locke 1
News Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... Oct '16 Morals and values 1
News Chief Justice Roberts upgrades home on Maine coast Oct '16 Sweety2610 2
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,725 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,165

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC