Proposed federal fishing ban to protect coral worries local lobstermen

Maine fishermen will be keeping a close eye on the progress of a federal proposal to close certain areas of the Gulf of Maine to fishing in an effort to protect deep-sea coral. Fishermen got some details of the plan at the Zone C Lobster Council meeting December 12. The meeting lacked a quorum after the council lost a video conferencing connection with council members on Vinalhaven, but the members discussed several issues including the deep-coral proposal.

