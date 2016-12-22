Other Views: Liberal-left effort to o...

Other Views: Liberal-left effort to overthrow election ends with whimper

Thursday

Rather like those much touted recounts , the liberal-left effort to overthrow the November election has ended with a whimper, not a bang. Of course, there was the occasional "faithless elector" - like the guy in Maine who voted for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders instead of Hillary Clinton, but then sometimes "movements" just don't turn out the way you think they will.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

