Nor'easter blankets Maine, collapses UMaine's Mahaney Dome
The heavy, wet snow that fell Thursday night made for great snowballs, but it also caused damage and travel problems all over the state, some parts of which saw up to 2 feet. The snow knocked out power to more than 100,000 residents, brought down utility lines and even caused the University of Maine's Mahaney Dome to collapse.
