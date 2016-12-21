New game wardens graduate from Justic...

New game wardens graduate from Justice Academy

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Twin City Times

Pictured here are Maine's newest game wardens, Taylor Valente, Kayle Hamilton, Megan Miller, Lauren Roddy, Camden Akins, and Kyle Franklin. Taylor Valente, 24, of New Gloucester was among the five Maine Game Wardens who graduated recently from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy's 18-week Basic Law Enforcement Training Program in Vassalboro.

