MLK Jr. Day Jan.16 Youth and Nonviole...

MLK Jr. Day Jan.16 Youth and Nonviolence Workshops at the Maine Discovery Museum

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Bangor Daily News

On January 16th, 2017 dozens of people will gather at the Maine Discovery Museum from 1pm- 4pm for Youth and Nonviolence Workshops. These youth-led sessions are to be held in honor and celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. and his vision for nonviolent social action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Fri clintna dean 108
News Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15) Dec 14 Cathy mason 2
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec 12 Trudy 4
open letter to Susan Collins Nov '16 Maureen0905 1
Democrats for Gary Johnson Nov '16 John Locke 1
News Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... Oct '16 Morals and values 1
News Chief Justice Roberts upgrades home on Maine coast Oct '16 Sweety2610 2
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,871 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,716

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC