MLK Jr. Day Jan.16 Youth and Nonviolence Workshops at the Maine Discovery Museum
On January 16th, 2017 dozens of people will gather at the Maine Discovery Museum from 1pm- 4pm for Youth and Nonviolence Workshops. These youth-led sessions are to be held in honor and celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. and his vision for nonviolent social action.
