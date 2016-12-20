Maine's population is up, thanks to people from away
People take the Oath of Allegiance during a naturalization ceremony at the Margaret Chase Smith Federal Building in Bangor, Nov. 21, 2016. PORTLAND, Maine - Maine's population this year hit the highest point since 2010, entirely because of newcomers from other parts of the country and the world, new estimates show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Fri
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec 12
|Trudy
|4
|open letter to Susan Collins
|Nov '16
|Maureen0905
|1
|Democrats for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|John Locke
|1
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|Chief Justice Roberts upgrades home on Maine coast
|Oct '16
|Sweety2610
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC