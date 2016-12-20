Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Come start 2017 off right at the Grand by seeing "Maine's Own Comedian" Bob Marley live on the Stanley Subaru Stage on Friday January 6th at 7 pm, or Saturday January 7th at either 7 pm or 9 pm. A Grand favorite, Marley is a Maine comedic treasure and one of the hottest and most sought-after comedians in the country using biographical and observational material for his high-energy routines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.