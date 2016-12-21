Maine's - coolie' connection

Belfast Free Library, 106 High St., will host a presentation by Cipperly Good, curator at the Penobscot Marine Museum, Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Good will discuss the role of ships built in Midcoast Maine and captained by local shipmasters on the migration of Chinese "coolies" to Cuba, to work in the sugar industry, in the 1860s. Her program is free and open to all.

