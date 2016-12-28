Maine tried allowing the sale of health insurance from other states. It didn't work.
As part of his plan to reform American health care, President-elect Donald Trump has proposed what sounds like a simple enough idea: Allow health insurance to be sold across state lines. Health insurance companies can already operate in multiple states, but they tailor their plans to each area where they do business.
