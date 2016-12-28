Maine should do this 1 thing to help ...

Maine should do this 1 thing to help those who are hungry

12 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

As lawmakers return to Augusta, there's one decision they can make that can have a relatively immediate impact on those in Maine's rural areas who struggle to pay for enough food. They can undo an action by Gov. Paul LePage that rolled back federally funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, causing thousands of people to lose help paying for groceries.

