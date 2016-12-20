Maine rep leading push for more hops research to aid brewers
IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-WIZ032-033-041- 053-054-261600- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette- Clayton-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Buffalo-Trempealeau-La Crosse-Vernon-Crawford- Including the cities of...Osage...Cresco...Decorah...Waukon... Charles City...New Hampton...Oelwein...Elkader...Wabasha... Dodge Center...Rochester...Winona...Austin...Preston... Caledonia...Alma...Arcadia...Whitehall...La Crosse...Viroqua... Prairie Du Chien 731 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2016 ...ICY patches possible on untreated roads this morning... Warm temperatures...rain and melting snow overnight produced wet roads. This followed by temperatures falling below freezing this morning...is likely to produce some icy patches where water that remains on the roads refreezes. BE ALERT FOR ICY spots on untreated roads this morning. Conditions will ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec 23
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec 12
|Trudy
|4
|open letter to Susan Collins
|Nov '16
|Maureen0905
|1
|Democrats for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|John Locke
|1
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|Chief Justice Roberts upgrades home on Maine coast
|Oct '16
|Sweety2610
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC