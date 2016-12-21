Maine Propane Dealer Who Refused to S...

Maine Propane Dealer Who Refused to Sell to Trump Supporters not Licensed to Sell Propane

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Gateway Pundit

After Donald Trump won the presidential election in November Maine propane dealer told Trump supporters he would no longer sell them propane in the winter. Michael Turner, who said he would not sell fuel to anyone who voted for President-elect Donald Trump, has not been licensed since 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Fri clintna dean 108
News Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15) Dec 14 Cathy mason 2
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec 12 Trudy 4
open letter to Susan Collins Nov '16 Maureen0905 1
Democrats for Gary Johnson Nov '16 John Locke 1
News Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... Oct '16 Morals and values 1
News Chief Justice Roberts upgrades home on Maine coast Oct '16 Sweety2610 2
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,904

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC