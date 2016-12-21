Maine Media Women hold roundtable

Maine Media Women hold roundtable

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

Maine Media Women will kick off the New Year Saturday morning, Jan. 7, with a roundtable meeting at the River Arts Gallery on Route 1. The meeting is free of charge, and there is ample free parking next to the gallery. MMW roundtable meetings provide opportunities for women to share their creative work in a congenial, supportive and informal group setting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... 17 hr Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Dec 23 clintna dean 108
News Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15) Dec 14 Cathy mason 2
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec 12 Trudy 4
open letter to Susan Collins Nov '16 Maureen0905 1
Democrats for Gary Johnson Nov '16 John Locke 1
News Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... Oct '16 Morals and values 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,013 • Total comments across all topics: 277,447,432

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC