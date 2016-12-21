Maine Media Women hold roundtable
Maine Media Women will kick off the New Year Saturday morning, Jan. 7, with a roundtable meeting at the River Arts Gallery on Route 1. The meeting is free of charge, and there is ample free parking next to the gallery. MMW roundtable meetings provide opportunities for women to share their creative work in a congenial, supportive and informal group setting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|17 hr
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec 23
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec 12
|Trudy
|4
|open letter to Susan Collins
|Nov '16
|Maureen0905
|1
|Democrats for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|John Locke
|1
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC