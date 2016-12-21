Maine marijuana ballot recount effort...

Maine marijuana ballot recount effort abandoned; recreational use allowed in a matter of weeks

Tuesday Dec 20

Adults in Maine will likely be able to legally grow, possess and use marijuana for recreational purposes in a matter of weeks after anti-pot activists agreed to accept the results of a closely contested ballot measure that narrowly passed last month, the secretary of state's office said Monday. An opposition group's decision to abandon calls for a recount over the weekend means Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap will soon have to certify the results of Question 1, a recreational marijuana ballot measure approved by voters on Nov 8. by a margin of just over 4,000 votes.

