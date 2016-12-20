Maine Harvest Bucks offers winter specials to help SNAP users get local fruits and vegetables
With the onset of the winter and holiday season, shoppers using nutrition assistance benefits are getting a little boost in the form of increased matching funds to buy local fruits and vegetables through Maine Harvest Bucks at select co-ops and local markets through the end of the year and winters farmers markets through the end of March. "We're really trying to encourage to stock up and enjoy the holiday with a bunch of local foods on the table," said Shannon Grimes, a farm viability associate for Maine Farmland Trust.
