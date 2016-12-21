Maine CUs provide funds to help purchase 10,000 holiday meals across Maine

On Wednesday, December, 21, the Maine Credit Unions' Campaign for Ending Hunger in partnership with the Good Shepard Food Bank celebrated the 11th anniversary of Maine's first Food Mobile. To mark the occasion, the Maine Credit Unions' Campaign for Ending Hunger made a contribution of $2,500, which is just a portion of the record-setting $623,000 raised in the 2015 Campaign.

