Maine CUs provide funds to help purchase 10,000 holiday meals across Maine
On Wednesday, December, 21, the Maine Credit Unions' Campaign for Ending Hunger in partnership with the Good Shepard Food Bank celebrated the 11th anniversary of Maine's first Food Mobile. To mark the occasion, the Maine Credit Unions' Campaign for Ending Hunger made a contribution of $2,500, which is just a portion of the record-setting $623,000 raised in the 2015 Campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Fri
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec 12
|Trudy
|4
|open letter to Susan Collins
|Nov '16
|Maureen0905
|1
|Democrats for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|John Locke
|1
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|Chief Justice Roberts upgrades home on Maine coast
|Oct '16
|Sweety2610
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC