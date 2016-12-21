Light Snow For Maine Thursday And Sat...

Light Snow For Maine Thursday And Saturday, Storm Possible Monday

Bangor Daily News

The forecast discussed over the past couple of days appears to be holding up well. Only change is for Saturday as a frontal boundary will drop through the region with a bit more moisture than what was previous thought, but impact will be minimal on the overall weekend forecast.

