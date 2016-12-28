Lawyers: Electricity Maine seeking to...

Lawyers: Electricity Maine seeking to bar customers from joining class action suit

14 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

When Oxford resident Frank Hodson called to see about a lower power rate with his supplier, Electricity Maine, he reportedly learned that the deal came with a catch: an agreement he would not join any class action lawsuits against the company. Attorneys pursuing just that kind of lawsuit against Electricity Maine and its new Texas-based owners allege the change came in response to the potential multi-million-dollar class action suit and have asked a judge to prevent the company from including those terms while the case is open.

