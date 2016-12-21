Lawmakers plan bill to promote testin...

Lawmakers plan bill to promote testing wells for arsenic

Read more: Herald Gazette

A bipartisan effort is underway in the Legislature to bring forward a bill that would prompt more private residential well owners to test and treat their wells for arsenic. "One in six household wells tested in Knox County had levels of arsenic that exceed national safe drinking water standards," according to the Environmental Health Strategy Center, based on studies by the Maine Center for Disease Control and other organizations.

