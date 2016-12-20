In wake of autistic son's death, family strives to build community for those who struggle to belong

Christina Camacho explains how the room of her son, Jonathan Grinstein-Camacho, who drowned in early December 2015 after running away from home, has been slowly converted into a hobby/guest room through 2016. The family, who had moved from Massachusetts just a few months before he died, believes that what happened to him could have been avoided if Maine''s mental health care system was better.

