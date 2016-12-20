How local Maine school leaders can show people they're listening

In rural Maine communities facing decline, school budgets can be a big point of contention. This year, residents of several school districts, including Guilford-area School Administrative District 4 , Madawaska , Newport-area Regional School Unit 19 and Wales-area RSU 4 , voted down their fiscal 2016-2017 school budgets on more than one occasion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.