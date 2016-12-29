Heavy Snow, Wind And Thunderclaps Sla...

Heavy Snow, Wind And Thunderclaps Slam New England

10 hrs ago

A powerful nor'easter rumbled across northern New England Thursday bringing a possible 20 inches of snow and all manner of nasty weather including heavy snow, sheets of rain, damaging winds and possibly thunderclaps. The storm is projected to be the most powerful in the region in nearly two years.

