Heavy Snow, Wind And Thunderclaps Slam New England
A powerful nor'easter rumbled across northern New England Thursday bringing a possible 20 inches of snow and all manner of nasty weather including heavy snow, sheets of rain, damaging winds and possibly thunderclaps. The storm is projected to be the most powerful in the region in nearly two years.
