Governor Signs Order to Keep Oil Trucks on Road and Mainers Warm
AUGUSTA – Governor Paul R. LePage has signed an emergency proclamation to ensure Maine residents receive heating oil deliveries without delay. "Frigid temperatures have hit Maine early this winter season, and our oil delivery drivers need the flexibility to be on the roads so Mainers can stay warm during these cold days," said Governor LePage.
