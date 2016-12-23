Gattine, a noted LePage foe, to chair leadership of budget panel
Legislative leaders on Friday released committee assignments for the incoming 128th Legislature, a development that sets the stage for lawmaking in Maine for the next two years. With Republicans controlling the Senate by one vote and Democrats with a 77-72 House majority , the makeup and leadership of the 17 joint oversight committees gives an early indication of who might be key players in the committee trench work that guides state government's policy and budget priorities.
