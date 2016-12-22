Following high-speed chase in two states, Mainer escapes into woods

Maine and New Hampshire state police are on the lookout for a Livermore Falls man they say led troopers from both states on a high-speed chase before fleeing from his disabled car off the Maine Turnpike near the York toll plaza on Wednesday. Michael Gatcomb, 33, has several charges pending against him after fleeing into the woods and eluding members of several police agencies who conducted an extensive search, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said Thursday.

