Following high-speed chase in two sta...

Following high-speed chase in two states, Mainer escapes into woods

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Bangor Daily News

Maine and New Hampshire state police are on the lookout for a Livermore Falls man they say led troopers from both states on a high-speed chase before fleeing from his disabled car off the Maine Turnpike near the York toll plaza on Wednesday. Michael Gatcomb, 33, has several charges pending against him after fleeing into the woods and eluding members of several police agencies who conducted an extensive search, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Fri clintna dean 108
News Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15) Dec 14 Cathy mason 2
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec 12 Trudy 4
open letter to Susan Collins Nov '16 Maureen0905 1
Democrats for Gary Johnson Nov '16 John Locke 1
News Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... Oct '16 Morals and values 1
News Chief Justice Roberts upgrades home on Maine coast Oct '16 Sweety2610 2
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,871 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,744

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC