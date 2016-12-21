Five Republicans who could buck Trump in 2017
With a narrow 52-seat majority in the Senate, the president-elect will need to keep Republicans unified if he wants to clear nominations and legislation through the upper chamber in the face of likely Democratic opposition. Many Senate Republicans tepidly embraced Trump during the campaign, and a handful refused to endorse him altogether.
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Fri
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec 12
|Trudy
|4
|open letter to Susan Collins
|Nov '16
|Maureen0905
|1
|Democrats for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|John Locke
|1
|Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch...
|Oct '16
|Morals and values
|1
|Chief Justice Roberts upgrades home on Maine coast
|Oct '16
|Sweety2610
|2
