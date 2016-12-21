Film: The Mask You Live in: America's Narrow Definition of Masculinity

The Blue Hill Public Library will host a showing of the film documentary, The Mask You Live In, with a discussion afterwards, on Friday January 6th at 6:30 PM. The discussion will be led by Sam Eley, of the Portland organization "Maine Boys to Men," a group whose mission is to reduce "male violence against women and girls, and support the development of emotionally fluent, civically-engaged boys."

