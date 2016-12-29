Even in Maine more people are going without cars
The trend appears in the latest batch of census survey data, comparing estimates from the period 2006-2010 to estimates covering 2011-2015. Maine and Vermont were some of the smallest and certainly most rural among those where the share of no-car households increased.
