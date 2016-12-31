Discover Maine's Abandoned Locomotives by Snowmobile
The snowstorms are coming and the trails are groomed- now it's time for another exciting Maine outdoor adventure! One of Maine's most unique snowmobile destinations is the abandoned steam locomotives of the Eagle Lake and West Branch Railroad. The locomotives are located on a plot of land between the shores of Eagle Lake and Chamberlain Lake in Piscataquis County.
