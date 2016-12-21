Citizen journalism, Maine to Russia

Independent filmmaker Regis Tremblay of Brunswick recently returned from Russia, where he completed filming for his new documentary, "Thirty Seconds to Midnight - The Final Wake Up Call." He will screen his short documentary, "Je Suis Russia," Thursday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. in the Abbott Room of Belfast Free Library, 106 High St. Tremblay's 45-minute documentary provides a counter-narrative to the image Western media has created of Russia and President Putin.

