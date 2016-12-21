Car thief, ex-Idexx Lab worker among former Mainers pardoned by Obama

Three people convicted of federal crimes in Maine but who no longer live in the state are among 78 people nationwide who were pardoned Monday by President Barack Obama, according to information released by the White House. The cases are in addition to two pardons reported Monday by the Bangor Daily News, in which Camden resident Francis J. O'Hara and Robert Spencer Baines of South Thomaston were granted clemency for past federal convictions - a drug distribution conspiracy in Baines' case and, for O'Hara, an interstate scheme to rig seafood contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.