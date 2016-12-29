Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawm...

Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to delay legalization

There are 1 comment on the Bangor Daily News story from 18 hrs ago, titled Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to delay legalization.

Opponents of the marijuana legalization initiative that passed narrowly on Maine's November ballot called Thursday on the Legislature to delay the law's implementation, leading to charges of obstructionism from legalization backers. The call came a day after lawmakers in Massachusetts - one of four states to vote to legalize marijuana this year - passed a surprise six-month moratorium on its law, angering pro-marijuana forces there.

longtail

North Haven, ME

#1 1 hr ago
Certainly it was a good year for completely ignoring the will of the voters.
Chicago, IL

