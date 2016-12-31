Agriculture organizations reflect on 2016, look ahead to a new year
Like everything else in 2016, agriculture in Maine faced a series of ups and downs, most notably because of a severe drought that posed a huge challenge for farmers in need of water for crops and livestock. However, the overall production rates of state's major crop areas, such as potatoes, apples, blueberries and diversified vegetables, were consistent, according to the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, but questions linger about what the new year's growing season will bring.
