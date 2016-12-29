A celestial new year with Eye on Main...

A celestial new year with Eye on Maine Skies

Welcome to 2017 and to Eye on Maine Skies! This blog is dedicated to helping you find your way around the skies of Maine and keeping you up to date on the latest astronomy and space exploration happenings. Along the way you will gain tips to finding planets, exploring constellations, spotting satellites, and much more.

