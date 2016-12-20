2016 deaths include subject of 'Lost on a Mountain in Maine'
The man who survived nine days alone on Mount Katahdin as a boy, a university climate researcher, a young marijuana advocate, and half of the TV and radio comedy team Bob and Ray are among notable Mainers who died in 2016. Donn Fendler's ordeal is known to Mainers because his book, "Lost on a Mountain in Maine," is required reading for many fourth-graders.
