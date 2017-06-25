Woman Reunited With Wedding Band Lost on Ocean City Beach

A Pennsylvania woman vacationing in Maryland had only been in Ocean City for a few hours when her diamond wedding band slipped off her finger as she played football with her 7-year-old son. Chambersburg resident Megan Walls says she figured hope was lost Friday afternoon after she frantically dug in the sand with the help of a group of nearly 40 passers-by on the beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.