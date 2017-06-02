Why Maryland's medical marijuana program is at a standstill
According to the Baltimore Sun, Circuit Judge Barry Williams ruled that the process of issuing medical marijuana growing licenses in Maryland be halted until June 2. The reason isn't opponents of medical marijuana legalization in the state, but comes from another potential grower. Alternative Medicine Maryland, as well as the Legislative Black Caucus, claim that the process unfairly excludes owners of color.
