Western Maryland fracking fight reveals differences
Allegany and Garrett, the state's two westernmost counties, tend to be lumped together as "Mountain Maryland," their problems similar, their prospects equally muddled. In Allegany, many problems stem from the legacy of past reliance on "whales," big employers with large numbers of good-paying jobs that lay waste to communities when they leave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ...
|May 25
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|May 18
|josh
|9
|Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07)
|May 18
|Suezanne
|255
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May 11
|tomin cali
|3
|Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe...
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|6
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|1
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr '17
|JRT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC