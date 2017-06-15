Weblogs | Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
When Amari Hall went through his fifth heart surgery in 15 years in March, his family prayed that it would finally be his last. The Maryland teenager, who was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, underwent a transplant to replace his own failing heart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D.C., Maryland to sue Trump on anticorruption c...
|Jun 14
|Frogface Kate
|38
|Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ...
|May 25
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|May 18
|josh
|9
|Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07)
|May 18
|Suezanne
|255
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|3
|Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe...
|May '17
|Macron your Presi...
|6
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC