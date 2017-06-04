Vladimir Putin wonders if US hackers framed Russian Federation during presidential election
USA intelligence agencies have accused Russian Federation of hacking into Democratic Party emails, helping Trump's election victory, and the congressional and FBI investigations into the Trump campaign's ties with Russian Federation have shattered Moscow's hopes for a detente with Washington. Russia has never engaged in hacking at the "state level, " Putin said at the Konstantinovsky Palace, adding that some computer attacks may be camouflaged to make them look like Russians were behind them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ...
|May 25
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr...
|May 18
|josh
|9
|Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07)
|May 18
|Suezanne
|255
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May 11
|tomin cali
|3
|Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe...
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|6
|Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|1
|More pot-growing licenses may be on the way
|Apr '17
|JRT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC