Vladimir Putin wonders if US hackers framed Russian Federation during presidential election

USA intelligence agencies have accused Russian Federation of hacking into Democratic Party emails, helping Trump's election victory, and the congressional and FBI investigations into the Trump campaign's ties with Russian Federation have shattered Moscow's hopes for a detente with Washington. Russia has never engaged in hacking at the "state level, " Putin said at the Konstantinovsky Palace, adding that some computer attacks may be camouflaged to make them look like Russians were behind them.

