Va. doctor and viral musician tragically killed in car crash
Dr. Brandon Rogers is a doctor turned singer and he used his voice to connect to the world. Before he was able to step into the limelight on national television with his audition on America's Got Talent, Rogers was involved in a tragedy in Maryland.
