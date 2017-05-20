University of Maryland announces more...

University of Maryland announces more steps to increase unity after Richard Collins' killing

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Loh said the university would be implementing a new "Pledge of Respect and Unity" for UM students that will "reaffirm our core values of respect for human dignity, diversity, inclusion and academic freedom." The university will also seek to revise its Code of Student Conduct to strengthen sanctions for hate and bias incidents, Loh said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge orders school stabbing suspect to remain ... May 25 Hostis Publicus 5
News NY Times Seems Rather Shocked That Legal Immigr... May 18 josh 9
News Strange & Unusual - Second Grader Stripped Nake... (Feb '07) May 18 Suezanne 255
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May 11 tomin cali 3
News Maryland bathroom rape case sees charged droppe... May 8 Macron your Presi... 6
News Maryland memo: Prosecutors to go easy on some i... Apr '17 spytheweb 1
News More pot-growing licenses may be on the way Apr '17 JRT 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,974 • Total comments across all topics: 281,476,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC