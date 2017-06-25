Terps men's basketball assistant Broa...

Terps men's basketball assistant Broadus is earning a salary of more than $327,000, records show

Read more: The Maryland Gazette

New Maryland men's basketball assistant coach Kevin Broadus is earning a salary of more than $327,000, plus other benefits, according to a copy of a signed contract requested by The Baltimore Sun through the Maryland Public Information Act . Broadus, who was hired in April after working at Georgetown, is for now the highest-paid member of coach Mark Turgeon 's staff.

Chicago, IL

