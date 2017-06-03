Terps basketball picks up commitment from four-star guard Aaron Wiggins

Maryland basketball added the first piece to its crucial 2018 recruiting class on Saturday, receiving a commitment from North Carolina guard prospect Aaron Wiggins. Considered one of Maryland's top priorities in the current recruiting cycle, the 6-foot-6, 180-pound Wiggins took his official visit to College Park over the weekend and pledged to the Terrapins over Kansas, Southern California and Florida, among others.

