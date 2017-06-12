Supreme Court to rule on how election districts are drawn
The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a potential landmark case that addresses how far lawmakers can go in choosing their voters, rather than the other way around. Venturing into what one justice recently called the "always unsavory" process of drawing election districts for partisan advantage, the court will try to set a standard -- something it has failed to do in the past.
